Florida seniors and Tri-State family members separated during COVID reunited for 1st time

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 100 family members separated during the COVID-19 pandemic reunited for the first time on Thursday.The event was held at MetLife Stadium and was hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris.Thirty-four vaccinated seniors who live across South Florida were flown from Fort Lauderdale to Newark.They were then taken to MetLife Stadium to be joined by family members and loved ones from across the Tri-State area for their first in-person reunions.While cousins, grandparents and grandchildren all reunited for the first time in more than a year, in one instance, grandparents met their 8-month-old grandson for the very first time."I think that was the one where I cried the most if we're being honest," said BJ Youngerman with United Airlines, who helped make the event possible. "At United we talk all the time about connecting people and united the world, and to watch people literally reconnect here, that is the spirit of what United is all about."The families were also treated to lunch, a live Broadway musical performance, photo booths and more."A Day of Families" was made possible CLEAR and their partners at United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy.----------