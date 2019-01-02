FAMILY & PARENTING

New Jersey's most popular baby names of 2018

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
New Jersey officials say Emma and Liam were the most popular baby names in New Jersey last year.

The next most-popular girl names were Isabella, Olivia, Mia and Ava.

For boys, the next most-popular names were Noah, Jacob, Matthew and Michael.

Emma and Liam also topped the most popular baby names list for New York City in 2017.

Here's the list of the top 10 for girls:

1. Emma
2. Isabella
3. Olivia
4. Mia
5. Ava
6. Sophia
7. Charlotte
8. Emily
9. Amelia
10. Leah

And here's the top 10 list for boys:

1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Jacob
4. Matthew
5. Michael
6. Joseph
7. Lucas
8. Dylan
9. Logan
10. Benjamin

