New York City's most popular baby names of 2018

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City health officials say Emma and Liam were the most popular baby names in New York City last year.Liam has been the top name since 2016, while Noah and Ethan took the second and third places in the list. Emma was the most popular name of 2018 for the second year in a row. Isabella and Sophia rounded out the top three.Health Department officials announced that birth certificate records show 779 babies named Liam and 501 babies named Olivia were born in New York City in 2018.1. Emma2. Isabella3. Sophia4. Mia5. Olivia6. Ava7. Leah8. Sarah9. Amelia10. Chloe1. Liam2. Noah3. Ethan4. Jacob5. Aiden6. David7. Lucas8. Matthew9. Daniel10. AlexanderIn all there were 55,854 girls and 58,442 boys born in New York City 2018. The number of overall births decreased 2.3 percent, from 117,013 births to 114,296.Manhattan - 43,945Bronx - 13,452Brooklyn - 28,270Queens - 23,963Staten Island - 5,6662010 - Isabella - Jayden2011 - Isabella - Jayden2012 - Sophia - Jayden2013 - Sophia - Jayden2014 - Sophia - Ethan2015 - Olivia - Ethan2016 - Olivia - Liam2017 - Emma - Liam2018 - Emma - LiamSome New Yorkers seemed influenced by 2018's biggest celebrities. For girls, the names Scarlett (No. 32), Tessa (No. 122), Reese (No. 129), and Regina (No. 138) were popular. For boys, Leonardo (No. 76), Oscar (No. 86), Joaquin (No. 156), and Idris (No. 156) were popular.Some parents may have been inspired by British royalty when naming their children Meghan (No. 122), Harry (No. 144), William (No. 21), and Kate (No. 121). Other parents sought royal titles for their children: King (No. 91), Queen (No. 139), Prince (No. 109), and Princess (No. 136).There were a number of names popular for both boys and girls: Angel (No. 65 and No. 133), Avery (No 110 and No. 38), Blake (No. 143 and No. 125), Charlie (No. 128 and No. 119), Dylan (No. 11 and No. 117), Eden (No. 141 and No. 117), Hayden (No. 133 and No. 137), Kai (No. 89 and No. 140), Logan (No. 18 and No. 130), Milan (No. 134 and No. 131), Parker (No. 126 and No. 123), Phoenix (No. 155 and No 124), Remy (No. 148 and No. 133), Riley (No. 147 and No. 30), River (No. 148 and No. 136), Royal (No. 161 and No.138), Quinn (No. 157 and No. 119), and Yael (No. 162 and No. 132).A few New Yorkers gave their children names that are not commonly chosen, with as few as 10 parents naming their daughters Aminah, Ida, and Zadie and sons Bentley, Lucian, and Warren.