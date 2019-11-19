Family & Parenting

NYPD partners discover they are actually cousins

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers serving as partners on the Upper East Side discovered they are connected in a way they never saw coming.

Officer Tyler Barbour and Officer Harley Greco are both from Long Island, in their mid-20s and have been partners for about five months. And now they have just discovered they are cousins too.

It turns out their partnership has some deep roots - their great-great-grandmothers were sisters.

It all started when Greco's grandmother and Barbour's second cousin took DNA tests earlier this year and discovered they were related through their paternal grandmothers.

Two weeks ago, both of those relatives commented on the same Facebook post from the 19th Precinct and discovered they both had family members who worked in the precinct.

They also discovered that Greco and Barbour were their relatives and they just so happened to be related.

Now officers Barbour and Greco give a whole new meaning to a "blue family."

They joked that their patrol car has now been nicknamed "the cuz car."

