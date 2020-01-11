Family & Parenting

Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption

WOODBURY, New Jersey -- It was no ordinary field trip for a class of preschoolers in Woodbury, Gloucester County. They went to the courthouse to watch their classmate get adopted.

Three-year-old Moe Diezmos and his parents invited the entire class from Holy Angels School to witness the moment they officially became a family.

The class of 24 students boarded a bus to Gloucester County Superior Court to celebrate this wonderful and momentous day for their little friend.

"They're his friends, it's all he talks about. We have an amazing school. He loves his school. He loves his friends. It's very exciting, we're very happy," said Moe's mom, Laura Diezmos.

His parents say they are overwhelmed with the support.

Moe has been with the Diezmos family since he was just 12 days old.

His mom says they fell in love with him at the very start.

The principal of Moe's school also called it one of the nicest days of her life - especially as an educator.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingwoodburyn.j. newscourtnew jerseyfamilyadoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Infant twins have died after found at Queens shelter in cardiac arrest
Construction workers freed after trench collapse in NY
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
Man charged with murder, sex abuse in death of 92-year-old woman
Fire consumes strip club in New Jersey
Record number of turtles rescued on LI due to climate change
Show More
NYPD releases bodycam video of deadly police shooting
Beloved 190-year-old Queens Tavern will remain open
6 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Inspections ordered after subway doors open in transit
More TOP STORIES News