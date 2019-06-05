Family & Parenting

Real Men Braid: Father-daughter bonding at Manhattan salon

By
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Real Men Braid.

It sounds like the name of a new movie, but it's actually a class where fathers and daughters get to bond while doing hair and makeup -- and the classes have been a huge hit.

About four years ago, the owner of Cozy's Cuts for Kids on the Upper East Side said so many dads were asking for stylists to teach them how to do their girls' hair that the salon started offering the sessions.

A team from Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge was also seeing the same thing, and a partnership was formed.

It's not about doing the perfect braid or applying eye shadow, it's about spending quality time together.

The girls were convinced their dads would make a mess, but instead they were pleasantly surprised.

So could this be the perfect gift for your dad for Father's Day?

One-hour group class are $60, and private classes are available upon request.

The next sessions will be held on June 12-14 at 5 p.m. and June 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Classes are held at Cozy's Cuts for Kids, located at 1416 2nd Avenue.

To book a class, please call Blushington UES at 212-933-0119.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew york citymanhattanupper east sidefamilyfather's day
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
Daschund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Man found sleeping in stolen car flees cops, crashes into PD cruiser
Show More
AccuWeather: More humid, some storms
Teacher gives 11-year-old with autism 'Most Annoying' award
Man dies after random assault by stranger on NJ street
Florida daycare worker charged with child abuse
Alleged Mexican drug dealer among 22 nabbed in NYC bust
More TOP STORIES News