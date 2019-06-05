Real Men Braid: Father-daughter bonding at Manhattan salon

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Real Men Braid.
It sounds like the name of a new movie, but it's actually a class where fathers and daughters get to bond while doing hair and makeup -- and the classes have been a huge hit.
About four years ago, the owner of Cozy's Cuts for Kids on the Upper East Side said so many dads were asking for stylists to teach them how to do their girls' hair that the salon started offering the sessions.
A team from Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge was also seeing the same thing, and a partnership was formed.
It's not about doing the perfect braid or applying eye shadow, it's about spending quality time together.
The girls were convinced their dads would make a mess, but instead they were pleasantly surprised.
So could this be the perfect gift for your dad for Father's Day?
One-hour group class are $60, and private classes are available upon request.
The next sessions will be held on June 12-14 at 5 p.m. and June 16 at 4:30 p.m.
Classes are held at Cozy's Cuts for Kids, located at 1416 2nd Avenue.
To book a class, please call Blushington UES at 212-933-0119.
