UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some people in New York have already watched the ball drop - so they don't miss their bedtime.
Noon was their midnight, and at 12 p.m. sharp, the ball dropped at the Children's Museum of Manhattan on the Upper West Side.
The bash has been a tradition for about a decade.
Special noon 'ball drop' held at Upper West Side Children's Museum
