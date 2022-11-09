Fashion for Action raises proceeds for AIDs, HIV services through shopping deals

Housing Works' Fashion for Action is offering brand new and gently worn items for up to 80% off retail price to raise proceeds for HIV and AIDs. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A high fashion store in Manhattan is opening its doors for the next three days to raise money for people living with AIDs and HIV.

A shopping extravaganza filled with deals that aren't too good to be true is taking place in Chelsea.

"I think this is a great intersection between street style and high style," curator Natalie Kates said.

It's called Fashion for Action, where you'll find brand new and gently worn items for up to 80% off retail price.

The treasures are all inside Housing Works' flagship store on West 17th Street.

Kates showed Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson around.

All proceeds from the three-day sale will go to the non-profit, which has provided a range of services for those with HIV and AIDS since 1990.

Kates and others have donated pieces of their own, like a vintage designer gown she rocked on the red carpet.

From accessories to shoes, there is something for everyone.

"Where else are you going to get a Couture wedding dress for $150," Kates said.

There are a range of sizes. Items will be restocked each day. Kates pointed out the silver lining.

"It's quite green I think to donate, recycle and up cycle," Kates said.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on Thursday. If you can't make it in person, you can go to HousingWorks.org for more information.

