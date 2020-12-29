Looking back at Billy Porter's most dazzling fashion moments of 2020

And while the coronavirus pandemic essentially brought red carpet events to a halt in March, the "Pose" star still managed to fill those big shoes, whether they were custom gold Jimmy Choo platform pumps or crystallized Coach heeled boots.
As we gear up for Porter to host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, here's a look back at some of his most fabulous ensembles from 2020.
Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
"New Year's Rockin' Eve" 2020
Porter rang in 2020 in style as he co-hosted "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" from New Orleans. He sported four different looks over the course of the night: a gold embellished The Blonds jacket with matching shoes, an iridescent red and silver Tom Rebl blazer, a gold and black Michael Kors suit with a dramatic ruffle neckpiece and a white Joseph Abboud jacket with luxe floral embellishment.
"We rang in 2020 at @rockineve with some fierce boy lewks, ya'll! Don't you think I forgot about menswear," Porter said in a nod to many of his womenswear-inspired 2019 red carpet looks.
AFI Awards
Just a few days later, Porter hit the red carpet at the AFI Awards in a floor-length pink poncho-style gown by Hogan McLaughlin that he characterized as "'Handmaids Tale' realness."
He finished the look with Coach boots, Konstantino jewels and a black hat.
Golden Globe Awards
Porter stunned in an angelic all-white ensemble at the Golden Globes Awards, where he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama. The custom Alex Vinash look included a white shirt, white pants and a white tux jacket with a feather train. Accessories included white Jimmy Choo heeled booties, a rectangular Emm Kuo NY bag and a Tiffany dragonfly brooch.
"The world has gone absolutely mad and when we started to think about what I would wear today, the first major appearance of the new decade, we decided to go all white," Porter wrote on Instagram of his look. "The color symbolizes peace, hope, and new beginnings."
He added: "My @tiffanyandco dragonfly brooch is symbolic of transformation and self-realization. All of these themes and symbols encapsulate my hope for all people in 2020. We must continue to strive for life and kindness."
Critics' Choice Awards
Porter stood out on the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards in a sleeveless mint and emerald green gown by Hogan McLaughlin that he said was "inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970's disco era - my all-time favorite."
His chest, shoulders and arms were covered in hand-painted butterfly tattoos, which Porter said represented "being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free."
He explained in an Instagram post: "Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures."
Porter finished the look with Lynn Ban jewels and knee-high white heeled boots by Coach.
Grammys
Porter laid claim to one of the most dazzling Grammys looks this year: a sparkling turquoise bodysuit with a matching jacket. While the disco-esque bodysuit itself was a sight to behold, the real show-stopper was the matching Sarah Sokol Millinery hat with a mechanical feature that opened and closed a curtain of silver crystals as Porter walked the red carpet.
"Get on my nerves and the curtain closes," he later quipped on Instagram.
He finished off the head-to-toe sparkle with crystallized Coach heeled boots.
Academy Awards
Award season ended on a glamorous note at the Oscars in an elegant Giles Deacon custom couture ensemble that included a structured sleeveless top covered in gold feathers, a floor-length skirt with a bold orange print and Jimmy Choo gold platform pumps.
"The Category Is: ROYALTY," he said of the look which, like others from this year, was styled by Sam Ratelle.
