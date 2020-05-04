NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Met Gala is going virtual.
The annual fashion's night out was originally slated for Monday night, but was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic.
Instead, Vogue will be hosting a virtual event at 6 p.m. in its place on its YouTube channel.
It's called "A Moment with the Met" and it will feature Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Met Gala goes virtual with Vogue's 'A Moment with the Met'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More