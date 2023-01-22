1 dead, 5 injured in East Flatbush fire

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- One person has died and five others were injured after a fire broke out in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Sunday.

Officials say the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. The blaze started on the fifth floor of a building on Snyder Avenue at East 34th Street.

A civilian who was critically injured in the fire later died at the hospital.

Two other civilians were wounded, one suffering serious injuries, officials said.

Three firefighters were also among those injured in the fire. One of them was in serious, but stable condition.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

