Bayonne police investigating fatal shooting

Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Bayonne, New Jersey.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Bayonne, New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are on scene.

One man was found dead near the intersection of Avenue A and West 21st Street.

No arrests have been made.

Avenue A will be shut down as the investigation continues.

This is breaking news check back for more details.

