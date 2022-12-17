Argument between roommates of women's shelter ends in fatal stabbing; police seek suspect

The deadly stabbing started with a dispute between roommates. No arrests have been made. Marcus Solis is in Midtown with details.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed to death inside a Midtown shelter on Friday night.

Officials say the 27-year-old victim and her roommate got into an argument sometime before 10 p.m. in the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter on 45th Street.

Police found the victim in the hallway on the sixth floor. She had multiple stab wounds, officials said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another resident of the shelter said safety happens to be a concern there.

"It's not clean. We have another pandemic going on. We don't keep no Purell in. Staff distance theyselves. The fights, security can't break it up," Resident Toye Paulia said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who ran from the shelter. No arrests have been made.