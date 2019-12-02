Father and son arrested for street racing crash in Lincoln Tunnel, police say

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A suspected street racer who crashed in the Lincoln Tunnel has been busted because of his own viral video, authorities say.Port Authority police say Chad Quinones of Hewitt, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday after posting dash cam footage to Instagram of a crash he was involved in on February 9 in the Lincoln Tunnel.The dash cam video, which was posted to social media on November 7, quickly went viral and was seen by police detectives who reopened the investigation into the crash.The original incident involved both Quinones, 25, and his father, Fred Ordine, 44, who police say crashed in the Tunnel's North Tube after driving at an excessive rate of speed.The 25-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving, while his father was not charged.After reopening the investigation, police determined that Quinones and his father were street racing immediately before the crash.The father and son are now charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal speed contest and reckless driving."We are committed to tracking down people who commit this type of reckless behavior and prosecuting them," Port Authority Police Chief Detective Matthew Wilson said. "In doing so, we hope to deter others from doing the same."Both Quinones and Ordine were released following their arraignment.----------