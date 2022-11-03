FBI has 'credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey'

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The FBI's Newark Field office said Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey."

A tweet from the office said, "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

The nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but law enforcement sources told ABC News it was not a bomb threat.

The information regarding the synagogue threat is recent, sources told ABC News.

While the FBI investigates it further, officials thought it best to make the public aware so they can take appropriate measures.

