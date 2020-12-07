FedEx driver shot while delivering packages in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A FedEx driver was shot in New York City Monday.The delivery service driver was shot in the back at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue and Powell Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.Police say the male victim was seen going into the building to make a delivery when as he exited, the 44-year-old was shot at close range.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.Authorities say it appears to be a targeted shooting, but the incident is currently under investigation.FedEx responded to the shooting with a statement."We are aware of an attack on one of our couriers today in Brooklyn, and our immediate concern is for the well-being of our colleague. The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority. We are gathering more information and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities."----------