FEMA to reimburse families of COVID-19 victims for funeral expenses

FEMA is going to be reimbursing funeral expenses to families of coronavirus victims.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency posted a message on its website about the assistance effort, otherwise known as COVID-19 funeral assistance.

According to the post, FEMA has $2 billion for reimbursements and the funds will be given to individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The money for funeral assistance comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, commonly known as the CARES Act.

FEMA said it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach communities and families. The agency adds it will release final guidance to potential applicants soon. It encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

To read more about the program visit FEMA's website.
