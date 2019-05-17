Female NYPD officer accused of seeking hitman to murder ex-husband

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A 34-year-old female NYPD officer is under arrest, accused of asking her boyfriend to help her find a hitman to murder her ex-husband.The officer, who has not yet been identified, was assigned to the NYPD Viper unit.Members of the "Video Interactive Patrol Enhanced Response" monitor security cameras at city housing projects, and the unit is largely made up of officers on modified duty due to other infractions.Authorities say the female officer had prior domestic incidents that led to her being assigned there.Before that, she was assigned to the 106th Precinct in Queens.The 12-year veteran has been suspended without pay, and an NYPD Internal Affairs is involved in the investigation.She is due in court in Central Islip Friday.----------