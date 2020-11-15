Female subway conductor punched in face as train boarded in Brooklyn

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who they believe punched a subway conductor in the face in Brooklyn.

The 38-year-old woman was working on a southbound M train when she was attacked at the Prospect Park subway station on Saturday just before 6:30 a.m.

The unprovoked assault occurred while the train was boarding passengers in the station.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to the face.

EMS responded to the station but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s to 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

