10-year-old slashed in Manhattan, police search for woman who fled scene

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a female suspect after a 10-year-old child was slashed in Manhattan Saturday.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 60 West 104th Street on the Upper West Side.

EMS said the child was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.

Police said a 45-year-old woman fled the scene.

It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is breaking news, we'll have more information on this story as it comes into the newsroom.

MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.



