Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport

AJ Ross reports on the fetus found on a plane at LaGuardia Airport.

Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
An under-developed fetus was discovered on an American Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport.

After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning.

The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office spent several hours onboard the aircraft. The plane was later moved to an American Airlines hangar.

"The OCME can confirm we're investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release cause and manner of death upon determination," a spokesperson with the medical examiner's office said.

There were no reported incidents on the plane Monday night.

A spokesperson with American Airlines released the following statement:

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information."

The investigation caused a ripple effect of delays to at least one other American Airlines flight.

