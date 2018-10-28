NEW YORK (WABC) --Lottery officials report there were two winners in Saturday's estimated $687.8 million Powerball jackpot - one winning ticket was sold in New York.
The winning ticket was sold at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Ave and East 126th Street. The winner's identity is not yet known.
The other winning ticket was sold in Iowa.
Each ticket is worth an annuitized $343.9 million or $198.1 million cash.
The jackpot has estimated cash value of $428.6 million.
No one has hit the jackpot since August 11 when the $245.6 million prize went to a man from Staten Island, New York.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold in South Carolina.
Powerball is played in 44 states.
Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
