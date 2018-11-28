The automaker said on Tuesday that it would cut back as many as 14,000 jobs. In addition, it said, it would be "optimizing" its product portfolio by favoring "newer, highly efficient vehicle architectures, especially in trucks, crossovers and SUVs." This means that other models are on the way out.
Here are the six models that will be phased out by the end of 2019. In addition to the three plants that make these cars, production will end at two plants that produce full-size pickup transmissions (T1 and K2) and 6-speed transmissions (for XTS, Impala, Malibu, Volt, Acadia) and the Global Front Wheel Electric (GFE) (for Volt).
Chevrolet Volt
The Volt, a plug-in-hybrid whose 2019 model is currently listed for a starting price of $33,520 on Chevy's website, is being phased out in favor of the Bolt, an all-electric car listed for a starting price of $36,620.
The automaker said it was ending Chevrolet Volt production because the vehicle was meant to be a bridge to fully electric cars when it was introduced about a decade ago according to AP. The Volt has a small battery that can take it about 50 miles, then it switches to a small gasoline engine.
Production will end by March 1.
Chevrolet Cruze
The Cruze, a compact car available as a Sedan and Hatchback, has a starting price of $17,995 for the 2019 model. Production will end by March 1.
Chevrolet Impala
The Chevy Impala is a full-size car that is currently listed at a starting price of $28,020 for the 2019 model. Production will end sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cadillac CT6
The Cadillac CT6 is a turbo-engine luxury car currently being sold on Cadillac's website for a net price of $50,490. Production will end by June 1.
Cadillac XTS
Cadillac XTS is a full-size luxury car currently selling for a net price of $46,890. Production will end sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Buick LaCrosse
The Buick LaCrosse is a full-size luxury sedan currently selling for a starting price of $46,890. Production will end by March 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.