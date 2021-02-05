New Jersey responds to residents' complaints after not receiving unemployment benefits for weeks

7 On Your Side went all the way to the governor with residents' complaints and questions, and got answers.
On Friday in Trenton, the Department of Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo was the latest official on the hot seat.
Asaro-Angelo came prepared with data and a date to combat the growing tide of frustrated unpaid unemployment claimants.
"We now expect this group to be up and running by a week from today, Friday, February 12th," Asaro-Angelo said.
Earlier this week more than 100 people vented virtually, holding up signs showing how much unemployment benefits each is owed.
Anette Guagilardo, who works as a bartender, has been out of work for a year.
"All of my savings are depleted. I don't have a dollar," she said.
One frustrated resident Jeff Gish says he called the NJ Department of Labor 47 times to get through.
At the end of December, former President Donald Trump approved an additional 11 weeks of unemployment benefits, along with an additional $300 per week benefits.
New York and Connecticut didn't miss any payments, but in New Jersey, 75,000 recipients are still waiting for benefits.
After 7 On Your Side's first story, they got flooded by frustrated residents.
Hundreds of emails came in from Cape May to Clifton. Every person claimed they were out thousands of dollars in benefits.
"It's disgraceful, we need to be heard that our system is so behind. We need answers," Kalimah Farley said. "I'm owed $6,100 dollars. My bills are piling up. I'm due to be evicted."
But some good news, Ryan -- a plumber who's been out of work, forced out of his apartment and living in a motel, finally started getting some of his back benefits.
Brian went to Target after finally being able to buy some toiletries and even a winter coat.
