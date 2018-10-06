The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to a whopping $470 million for Tuesday's drawing.The jackpot grew after there was no winner in last Friday's drawing.The numbers for Friday's $420 million Mega Millions jackpot were 27, 28, 32, 41, and 69, and the Mega Ball was 12.It is the sixth largest prize in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this weekend. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $253 million.----------