NEW YORK (WABC) --If you are thinking of buying a Mega Millions tickets in Connecticut, you might want to reconsider...or maybe double down?
Mega Millions has a list of all their jackpot winners posted on their website dating back to the start of the current Mega Millions game in 2002.
There have been 34 winners from New York, 21 from New Jersey and none from Connecticut.
That's right - No Connecticut resident has ever won the current version of Mega Millions.
So either it's bad luck to buy in Connecticut or they're due, right?
New York leads the way with most Mega Millions jackpot winners not only in the tri-state, but in the country. There have been 19 winners in New Jersey.
The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $667 million, the game's largest jackpot ever, ahead of Tuesday night's jackpot.
The previous record was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012. It's the third biggest lottery jackpot in history. The estimated cash value is $380 million.
Jackpot Winners in the Tri-State
2018
March 30, 2018 - $533 million won by Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J.
2017
September 22, 2017 - $105 million won by Wayne Harris of Homer, N.Y.
2016
January 8, 2016 - $169 million won by Nancy Viola of Staten Island, N.Y.
2015
September 11, 2015 - $106 million won by a group of five friends from Yonkers, N.Y., and Basking Ridge, N.J.
March 24, 2015 - $58 million won by the Lucky 16 Trust of Manhattan, N.Y.
February 27, 2015 - $126 million won by Tammy Pratt of South Fallsburg, N.Y.
2014
November 4, 2014 - $326 million won by Harold Diamond of Wurtsboro, N.Y.
March 25, 2014 - $20 million won by Cameron Finney of Suffolk County, N.Y.
2013
July 26, 2013 - $19 million won by Barbara Matta and Karl Herkert in Kearny, N.J.
May 31, 2013 - $30 million won by Darryl and Judith Smith of Mays, N.J.
May 17, 2013 - $198 million jackpot - 2 winning tickets ($99 million each)
Giuseppe "Joe" Garofalo of Tinton Falls, N.J.
January 25, 2013 - $89 million won by Angel Guallpa-Mayancela of Orange, N.J.
2012
November 2, 2012 - $33 million won by Philip Cimino of Garden City Park, N.Y.
September 18, 2012 - $14 million won by Christopher Manzi of Morganville, N.J. and Willie McPherson of New York, N.Y.
July 3, 2012 - $85 million won by Jin Ok Choi of Staten Island, N.Y.
2011
December 27, 2011 - $208 million won by Daniel Bruckner of San Jose, Calif.; ticket bought in Middle Island, N.Y.
April 15, 2011 - $72 million won by John Gillen of Staten Island, N.Y.
March 25, 2011 - $319 million won by seven coworkers in Albany, N.Y.
2010
September 17, 2010 - $54 million won by Garina Fearon of Brooklyn, N.Y.
June 22, 2010 - $26 million won by Freddie Hands of Syracuse, N.Y., Ronald Edwards of Syracuse, N.Y. and Douglas Tedford of Canastota, N.Y.
May 25, 2010 - $64 million jackpot won by Mary Shammas and family of Brooklyn, N.Y.
2009
December 22, 2009 - $165 million won by Richard and Mary Morrison of Suffolk County, N.Y.
November 10, 2009 - $77 million jackpot - 2 winning tickets ($38.5 million each):
The Lopes Family of Union County, N.J.
August 28, 2009 - $336 million jackpot - 2 winning tickets ($168 million each):
James "Jimmy" Groves of the Bronx, N.Y.
July 7, 2009 - $133 million won by The Archibald Trust of Queens, N.Y.
May 29, 2009 - $35 million won by the Silverbrush Family of Syracuse, N.Y.
March 13, 2009 - $26 million won by Isabel Zelaya of Suffolk County, N.Y.
March 3, 2009 - $216 million won by 10 co-workers from Chubb Insurance in Whitehouse Station, N.J.
January 13, 2009 - $22 million won by Janet Alnwick of Merrick, N.Y.
2008
July 22, 2008 - $126 million won by the Lopes Family of Union County, N.J.
May 23, 2008 - $17 million jackpot - 2 winning tickets ($8.5 million each):
Edward & Ellen Hopper of Tompkins Cove, N.Y.
2007
March 6, 2007 - $390 million - 2 winning tickets ($195 million each):
Elaine and Harold Messner of Woodbine, N.J.
April 6, 2007 - $105 million - Gilberto Bueno of Queens, N.Y.
August 31, 2007 - $330 million - 4 winning tickets ($82.5 million each):
John and Sandy Belawsky of Villas, N.J.
September 25, 2007 - $12 million - Jack and Linda Feeney of Totowa, N.J.
November 2, 2007 - $75 million - William James Albertson of Mahopac, N.Y.
December 18, 2007 - $163 million - 2 winning tickets ($81.5 million each):
JYS Family Limited Partnership of Chicago
a group of educators in Morris County, N.J.
2006
June 2, 2006 - $47 million - Raynald Holder of New Brunswick, N.J.
August 1, 2006 - $31 million - Unclaimed in Queens, N.Y.
September 19, 2006 - $12 million - Jose Santiago Morales Sanchez of the Bronx, N.Y.
September 26, 2006 - $15 million - Martin Fogarty of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.
2005
September 16, 2005 - $258 million - Harold and Helen Lerner Rutherford, N.J.
2004
May 7, 2004 - $67 million - Penello Family of Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
July 27, 2004 - $10 million - Frank Zielinski & sons of Staten Island and Cherry Hill, N.J.
November 19, 2004 - $149 million - Juan Rodriquez of Queens, N.Y.
December 3, 2004 - $25 million - Hackensack Resources Associates, LLC in N.J.
2003
February 11, 2003 - $128 million - Phin Suy of Brooklyn, N.Y.
March 14, 2003 - $43 million - Cornell and Teri Davis of Englewood, N.J.
April 25, 2003 - $46 million - Unclaimed in Brooklyn, N.Y.
July 11, 2003 - $34 million - Henrietta Henderson of Uniondale, N.Y.
October 7, 2003 - $12 million - Cindy Wilson of Neptune Township N.J.
2002
July 16, 2002 $165 million - Sundel "Sonny" Judson of Cliffside Park, N.J.
August 27, 2002 $108 million - Group of 11 co-workers from New York City, N.Y.
November 19, 2002 - $16 million - Group of co-workers from New York City, N.Y.
December 24, 2002 - $68 million - Unclaimed in N.Y.
It has grown so big because the last Mega Millions winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $345-million. The estimated cash value is $199 million.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
If there is no jackpot winner in tonight's Mega Millions drawing, the estimated annuity value for the Friday, Oct. 19 drawing will roll to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million.
You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.
