ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an auto repair shop in Elizabeth, New Jersey.Newscopter 7 was over the scene of the massive fire burning at the shop on Magnolia Avenue.Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the shop.There are no reports of any injuries so far.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.