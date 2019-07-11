Fire breaks out at Kearny chlorine factory for 2nd time in 3 months

By Eyewitness News
KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters in New Jersey battled a fire Wednesday night at the same chlorine plant that was the scene of a fire in May.

The Kearny Fire Department responded to the fire at a factory at 55 Jacobus Avenue, under the Pulaski Skyway.

Jacobus Avenue, which has several industrial businesses, was evacuated. Hazmat units were called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The building manufactures and stores chlorine tablets that are used in swimming pools.

The fire in May caused the Pulaski Skyway to be closed for hours.

