Fire breaks out at Queens school; no injuries

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Crews battled a fire at a school in Queens on Saturday.
Flames broke out at the Cambria Center for the Gifted Child on Linden Boulevard in Jamaica.
The fire was under control in just over a half hour.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
