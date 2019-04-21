Fire breaks out at Queens school; no injuries

Sandra Bookman has the details.

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Crews battled a fire at a school in Queens on Saturday.

Flames broke out at the Cambria Center for the Gifted Child on Linden Boulevard in Jamaica.

The fire was under control in just over a half hour.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

