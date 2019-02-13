A small fire erupted in the cabin of a Delta jet at LaGuardia Airport as passengers boarded the airline.In video captured on the plane bound for Houston Wednesday, a small flame is seen coming from a bag in an overhead compartment.Additional video showed a flight attendant using a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.No one appeared to be injured and the incident happened while the plane was on the ground.A statement obtained by ABC News indicated the fire came from contents inside the bag:The plane's schedule departure was pushed back more than two hours following the small fire.----------