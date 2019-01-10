Fire tears through classroom of Hebrew Academy in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) --
A fire broke out at an elementary school on Long Island early Thursday.

Smoke poured from the building as firefighters moved in to get it under control.

It started around 3 a.m. inside the second floor of the Hebrew Academy of Five Towns and Rockaway on Washington Avenue in Lawrence.

"It was confined to one classroom, a large classroom," said Chief Edward Kohler, Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department. "A little extension to the hallway, and a little extension to the outside of the building when the flames came out the windows."

Firefighters reported heavy smoke throughout the building.

"It was a textbook operation, the members did a really good job," Chief Kohler said. "They had smoke, they had to find the fire, there was a lot of hose stretching through hallways upstairs, and ultimately to the classroom that was on fire."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

There will be no school for students Thursday.



----------
More News