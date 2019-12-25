Fire tears through firehouse on Long Island, destroying 3 trucks

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Fire tore through a Long Island firehouse Wednesday morning, destroying three firetrucks and damaging other equipment.No injuries were reported when the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at the North Massapequa firehouse.But firefighters were unable to get three firetrucks - two engines and a tower ladder -- and other equipment out of the firehouse bays.Firefighters did pull an ambulance from the flames. It was damaged.No one was in the firehouse at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.North Broadway is closed in both directions from North Poplar Street to North Syracuse Avenue for fire department operations.----------