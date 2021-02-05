Firefighters rescue 77-year-old woman stuck inside snowed-in van in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman from Newark spent more than a day trapped in her van after the snow storm.

The 77-year-old lives in her vehicle and called police Wednesday to say there was no way to open the doors after the nor'easter.

Officers tried to find her, but there was an error made with logging the correct address.

It turns out, instead of responding to her address on Lincoln Park, they wrote down and responded to Lincoln Street.

MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.



When police arrived at the wrong address and couldn't find the van, they called the woman back but did not get an answer.

When she called firefighters Thursday morning, they rushed over and dug a path so she could get out.

The woman refused medical attention and assistance to a shelter or a family member's home.

Firefighters also offered to shovel out her vehicle, but she refused.

The Newark Office of Homeless Services is working to offer assistance to the woman.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyelderly womansnow stormrescuesnow
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Chinatown businesses are fighting to survive the pandemic
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Shelter dog returns favor and gives owner 2nd chance at life
Lawyer discovers attic full of priceless photos
Mother, 2-year-old daughter rescued after falling through ice
The Countdown: Marjorie Taylor Green ousted from committees
Show More
Wayward pelican stranded in Connecticut gets lift down south
Disparities still exist over who gets COVID vaccine in NYC, data shows
PD: Man impersonated officer, kidnapped and touched teen
AccuWeather: Light rain mix
Biden officials considering action on student loan relief
More TOP STORIES News