Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- Shouts of glee turned to screams of terror at a carnival on Staten Island, when a ride got stuck high above the ground.Firefighters helped people one by one climb down a latter to safety.It happened Saturday night at a carnival in Bulls Head.Eyewitnesses say a number of children and their parents were stuck on the ride for nearly 45 minutes.It is not clear what caused the malfunction.The ride remained suspended off the ground.