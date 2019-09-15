Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- Shouts of glee turned to screams of terror at a carnival on Staten Island, when a ride got stuck high above the ground.

Firefighters helped people one by one climb down a latter to safety.

It happened Saturday night at a carnival in Bulls Head.

Eyewitnesses say a number of children and their parents were stuck on the ride for nearly 45 minutes.

It is not clear what caused the malfunction.

The ride remained suspended off the ground.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bulls headnew york citystaten islandamusement rideamusement parkcarnivalfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 21 injured when deck collapses at Jersey Shore home
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
At least 2 shot near Newark funeral home
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
Man's body found bound, slashed inside NYC apartment
Woman pushed off Citi Bike, punched in Midtown Manhattan
Show More
YouTubers arrested for allegedly trying to 'storm' Area 51
Tropical Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Humberto
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
More TOP STORIES News