BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- Shouts of glee turned to screams of terror at a carnival on Staten Island, when a ride got stuck high above the ground.
Firefighters helped people one by one climb down a latter to safety.
It happened Saturday night at a carnival in Bulls Head.
Eyewitnesses say a number of children and their parents were stuck on the ride for nearly 45 minutes.
It is not clear what caused the malfunction.
The ride remained suspended off the ground.
Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island
