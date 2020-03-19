spring

First day of spring in 2020: Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Break out the flowers: Spring is here!

As New Yorkers are stuck inside because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to share some of our favorite scenes around the city in honor of the first day of Spring.

Spring is New York City is beautiful - don't forget that. Let's all have hope for better times. Stay healthy and safe!

Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Palm Sunday is April 5.
  • Passover begins at sundown on April 8.
  • Easter falls on April 12.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 23.
  • Mother's Day is on May 10.
