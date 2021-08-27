Society

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Detective William Petraglia

By Eyewitness News
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Det. William Petraglia

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor NYPD First Grade Detective William Petraglia.

He is retiring after 31 years of service.

He has worked with the NYPD Detective Squad and most recently the Richmond County Detective Squad.



Thank you for your service!



