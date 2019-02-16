Flames shoot from ground in Midtown manhole explosions

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Flames shot from the ground after two manholes exploded in Manhattan on Saturday evening.

The apparent explosion happened on 50th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.

The director of the Broadway show, 'The Play that goes Wrong,' wrote on Twitter,

'No show tonight. Everyone is safe and out of the building!'

So far, no injuries have been reported.

