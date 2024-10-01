Flu deaths in children hit new record as vaccination rates decrease: CDC

The number of kids dying from influenza in the 2023-2024 season has set a new record for a regular flu season, after one new death was reported last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There were 200 pediatric flu-related deaths in the 2023-2024 season, compared to the previous high of 199 during the 2019-2022 season.

About 80% of the kids that died from flu this season were not fully vaccinated against influenza, CDC data shows. Nearly half of the children had at least one pre-existing medical condition.

Everyone over the age of six months is recommended to get their annual flu vaccine before the end of October, according to the CDC.

Children up to 8 years old receiving their first flu shot should receive two doses if they previously have not, the CDC notes.

Older adults over the age of 65, who are at higher risk of severe illness including hospitalization and death, may opt for a higher dose flu shot for further protection. "Vaccination remains our most effective tool to prevent illness and reduce the risk of serious complications in children," said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital and an ABC News medical contributor.

Vaccination rates among children for flu have been declining in recent years. About 53.9% of children were vaccinated against influenza this season, about 2.2% points lower than last season and 8.5% points lower than pre-pandemic.

"The decline in flu vaccination rates among children is deeply concerning and is at least partly linked to the rise in pediatric cases we're witnessing," Brownstein said.

Estimates show that flu vaccination reduced the risk of flu medical visits by about two-thirds and halved the risk of hospitalization among kids, according to the CDC.

"We must address this drop in vaccinations to prevent further unnecessary and preventable loss of young lives," Brownstein added.

The influenza virus spreads year-round, but flu activity typically picks up in the fall and winter, peaking between the months of December and February.

While the impact of flu varies from season to season, estimates from the CDC show the virus has resulted in up to 41 million illnesses, 710,000 hospitalizations and 51,000 deaths annually in the past decade, according to the CDC.

"The record number of pediatric flu deaths this season is a stark indicator of how severe influenza can be," Brownstein said.