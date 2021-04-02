1.2 million eggs delivered to New York after price gouging scandal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has reached a settlement with an egg producer accused of overcharging customers during the pandemic.On Thursday, James announced the delivery of 1.2 million eggs, that will be given out to New York food banks.The eggs are part of a settlement with Hillandale Farms, one of the largest food distributors in the nation.A lawsuit claimed Hillandale illegally gouged the price of eggs at the height of the pandemic last year.Customers paid nearly four-times the normal price for eggs at some supermarkets due to the price hike."Prices for one carton of eggs in January of 2020, ranged from 59 cents to a $1.10, and then by April of 2020 these prices reached $2.93 for the same carton of eggs at some stores," James said.Hillandale allegedly raised prices on more than 4 million cartons of eggs for stores throughout New York.