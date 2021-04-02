coronavirus new york

1.2 million eggs delivered to New York after price gouging scandal

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1M eggs delivered to NY after price gouging scandal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has reached a settlement with an egg producer accused of overcharging customers during the pandemic.

On Thursday, James announced the delivery of 1.2 million eggs, that will be given out to New York food banks.

The eggs are part of a settlement with Hillandale Farms, one of the largest food distributors in the nation.

ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
EMBED More News Videos

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



A lawsuit claimed Hillandale illegally gouged the price of eggs at the height of the pandemic last year.



Customers paid nearly four-times the normal price for eggs at some supermarkets due to the price hike.

"Prices for one carton of eggs in January of 2020, ranged from 59 cents to a $1.10, and then by April of 2020 these prices reached $2.93 for the same carton of eggs at some stores," James said.

Hillandale allegedly raised prices on more than 4 million cartons of eggs for stores throughout New York.

MORE NEWS: NY is 16th state to legalize recreational pot after Gov. Cuomo signs bill
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the marijuana bill from Lower Manhattan.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorkhealthrefundfoodcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: 100M+ vaccinated with at least 1 dose in US
Domestic travel restrictions loosen in NY, but is it safe?
Yankees welcome back fans for Opening Day tilt against Jays
NYC opens pop-up vaccine centers, urges against holiday gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 Long Island beach towns say they'll opt out of legalized pot
Parents want justice after hit-and-run driver left 13-year-old on side of road
Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from NYC building
Turkey leaves path of destruction inside Connecticut home
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
Cops hold impromptu flag-folding service to honor veteran
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
Show More
MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers
How to claim new reimbursement available for COVID burials
Domestic travel restrictions loosen in NY, but is it safe?
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold
Witnesses relive trauma, guilt over Floyd's death during trial
More TOP STORIES News