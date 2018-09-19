The cookies will be available nationwide started Sept. 24 and will be filled with birthday cake-flavored creme.
There will be three different Mickey Mouse-themed designs on the cookies: a party horn, a big 90 and Mickey himself, ABC News reports.
.@Disney and @Oreo are celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with limited-edition BIRTHDAY CAKE-FLAVORED Oreos and our dreams are coming true! https://t.co/AM8HBYIm7e pic.twitter.com/CHF9O7G6f8— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2018
The cookies are just one of the ways Disney is celebrating Mickey's 90th.
Mickey will get his own art exhibition in New York City in November.
PHOTOS: Mickey Mouse through the years
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
