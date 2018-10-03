FOOD & DRINK

CDC study says 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day

Having fast food today? If so, join the crowd. (Shutterstock)

By
WASHINGTON --
A new government study finds that on any given day, one in three adults in the US will eat fast food -- some 85 million people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday, the first federal study of its kind.

An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents eating fast food on any given day.

The new CDC study is based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over a four-year period, and it found no difference in results between men and women.

Researchers did find higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families and that African-Americans ate fast food more than other racial or ethnic groups.

Health officials said too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other health issues.

