WASHINGTON --A new government study finds that on any given day, one in three adults in the US will eat fast food -- some 85 million people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday, the first federal study of its kind.
An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents eating fast food on any given day.
The new CDC study is based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over a four-year period, and it found no difference in results between men and women.
Researchers did find higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families and that African-Americans ate fast food more than other racial or ethnic groups.
Health officials said too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other health issues.
