Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud optimistic for NYC as he opens newest restaurant

Le Pavillion is located at One Vanderbilt, on 42nd Street next to Grand Central Terminal, and its success hinges on the return of the Big Apple as the city reopens.
Boulud believes the city will make a comeback and he is optimistic about his latest offering.
"Tourists are starting to visit again, and funny enough, the last few weeks we have been training the staff and we see the tourists' bus passing at night and it's full, it's full of people on it, and I'm like whoa, that's a sign, because we haven't seen that for so long," Boulud said. "The entire city is buzzing once more, the restaurant industry has been devastated, but there has been a burst of hope and energy."
In celebration of the opening, Boulud's nonprofit organization, Food1st, received a $250,000 donation.
The funds will allow the organization to continue to feed New Yorkers and emergency service workers who have limited access to food.
ALSO READ | NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening its doors after 14 months
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip