Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud optimistic for NYC as he opens newest restaurant

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson reports on the famed hotel preparing to welcome back guests for the first time in more than a year.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud is opening his latest restaurant in Manhattan.Le Pavillion is located at One Vanderbilt, on 42nd Street next to Grand Central Terminal, and its success hinges on the return of the Big Apple as the city reopens.Boulud believes the city will make a comeback and he is optimistic about his latest offering."Tourists are starting to visit again, and funny enough, the last few weeks we have been training the staff and we see the tourists' bus passing at night and it's full, it's full of people on it, and I'm like whoa, that's a sign, because we haven't seen that for so long," Boulud said. "The entire city is buzzing once more, the restaurant industry has been devastated, but there has been a burst of hope and energy."In celebration of the opening, Boulud's nonprofit organization, Food1st , received a $250,000 donation.The funds will allow the organization to continue to feed New Yorkers and emergency service workers who have limited access to food.----------