Glam Lab in the kitchen for a quick and easy "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese

LONG ISLAND CITY (WABC) -- Glam Lab's Jo Trupp steps out of the beauty world and into the kitchen for a quick and easy (yet delicious) "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese!
------------------------------------
Ingredients
1 Butternut Squash (peeled and cut)
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon Ground Pepper
1 Teaspoon Garlic Salt
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
1 Large Yellow Onion
1 Cup Chicken Broth (alternative: vegetable broth)
2 Cups Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese - Yellow (grated)
2 Cups Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese - White (grated)
1 Dash of Nutmeg
1 Box Pasta (you can choose shape but I like Pipette)
1 Tablespoon Butter
2 Tablespoons Panko Bread crumbs
1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese (grated)
Directions
1. Preheat oven 425 degrees
2. Peel and cut up butternut squash into 1-inch chunks
3. Spread butternut squash on a non-stick pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then a drizzle of olive oil
4. Spread butternut squash on the pan to evenly coat with olive oil, salt, and pepper
5. Roast butternut squash for 15-20 minutes, tossing halfway
6. While butternut squash cooks, mince onion
7. In a large pot on the stove, saute half of the onion with a drizzle of olive oil
8. Sprinkle onions with salt, pepper, and garlic salt
9. Pour in half of the chicken broth, cover, and simmer until onions are cooked down
10. Meanwhile, grate your cheese on a cutting board
11. Add butternut squash to the pot with onions, cover, and simmer until onions are cooked down
12. Boil water in a separate large pot for pasta
13. Once squash and onions are cooked down, blend with blender or hand blender in the pot until liquified
14. Turn down to low and mix in cheese, stirring constantly as it melts
15. Sprinkle in nutmeg (to taste or desired amount)
16. Cook pasta al dente and drain
17. Pour pasta into a baking dish (oven safe) and put butter into the dish and stir into pasta
18. Carefully pour butternut squash sauce evenly over pasta and stir in
19. Sprinkle casserole with bread crumbs and grated parmesan cheese
20. Bake casserole for 30 minutes at 350 degrees
------------------------------------
Serve with your favorite vegetables or as a side dish of your favorite meal! ENJOY!
For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Glam Lab in the kitchen for a quick and easy "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese
HOLIDAY RECIPES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More