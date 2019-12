Glam Lab in the kitchen for a quick and easy "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese

LONG ISLAND CITY (WABC) -- Glam Lab's Jo Trupp steps out of the beauty world and into the kitchen for a quick and easy (yet delicious) "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese!------------------------------------1 Butternut Squash (peeled and cut)1 Teaspoon Salt1 Teaspoon Ground Pepper1 Teaspoon Garlic Salt1 Tablespoon Olive Oil1 Large Yellow Onion1 Cup Chicken Broth (alternative: vegetable broth)2 Cups Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese - Yellow (grated)2 Cups Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese - White (grated)1 Dash of Nutmeg1 Box Pasta (you can choose shape but I like Pipette)1 Tablespoon Butter2 Tablespoons Panko Bread crumbs1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese (grated)1. Preheat oven 425 degrees2. Peel and cut up butternut squash into 1-inch chunks3. Spread butternut squash on a non-stick pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then a drizzle of olive oil4. Spread butternut squash on the pan to evenly coat with olive oil, salt, and pepper5. Roast butternut squash for 15-20 minutes, tossing halfway6. While butternut squash cooks, mince onion7. In a large pot on the stove, saute half of the onion with a drizzle of olive oil8. Sprinkle onions with salt, pepper, and garlic salt9. Pour in half of the chicken broth, cover, and simmer until onions are cooked down10. Meanwhile, grate your cheese on a cutting board11. Add butternut squash to the pot with onions, cover, and simmer until onions are cooked down12. Boil water in a separate large pot for pasta13. Once squash and onions are cooked down, blend with blender or hand blender in the pot until liquified14. Turn down to low and mix in cheese, stirring constantly as it melts15. Sprinkle in nutmeg (to taste or desired amount)16. Cook pasta al dente and drain17. Pour pasta into a baking dish (oven safe) and put butter into the dish and stir into pasta18. Carefully pour butternut squash sauce evenly over pasta and stir in19. Sprinkle casserole with bread crumbs and grated parmesan cheese20. Bake casserole for 30 minutes at 350 degrees------------------------------------Serve with your favorite vegetables or as a side dish of your favorite meal! ENJOY!For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!