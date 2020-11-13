How to make a Cinnamon Roll Apple Rose Tart for Thanksgiving

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Community Journalist Miguel Amaya bakes a "Cinnamon Roll Apple Rose Tart" for your next holiday gathering!
Ingredients
3 Apples
1 Can Cinnamon roll dough
2 TBSP Lemon Juice
4 TBSP Unsalted Butter
4 TBSP Brown Sugar
Powdered sugar for serving
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
2. Open the can of cinnamon rolls and arrange them into a spiral.
3. Slice the apples into thin slices.
4. To prevent the apples from browning, add the slices into a bowl, and pour the lemon juice until it is all mixed.
5. Mix the brown sugar and melted butter and stir the mix with the apples until they are fully coated.
6. Microwave the apples for 2 minutes and make sure to strain out any leftover liquid. Let the apples cool for 5 minutes.
7. Roll the slices together to make a rose and place it in the middle of the cinnamon dough spiral and continue to fill in the gaps between the cinnamon rolls with the apple slices.
8. When complete, bake the tart for 20 minutes until the dough is browning.
Once the tart is fully baked, dust it with powdered sugar and enjoy!
For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
