Lucy Yang's delicious Butternut Squash Fettuccine with Shrimp and Bacon for cozy Fall dinner

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lucy Yang cooks up a wonderful Fall pasta for cozy dinners at home or to get you ready for the Holiday season!
Try out Lucy's delicious Butternut Squash Fettuccine with Shrimp and Bacon.
Ingredients:
2 pounds of butternut squash, cubed
6 cloves chopped
1-2 cups of chicken broth
1 cup milk
1/2 cup heavy cream (can substitute with more regular milk)
Salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste
2 pounds of shrimp
1/2 pound bacon, cut into small pieces
1 pound of fettuccine
Heavily salted water
Grated parmesan cheese
Fresh basil
Directions:
1. Sautee garlic in olive oil and add butternut squash.
2. After a few minutes, add chicken broth and reduce to low heat until the butternut squash is cooked and tender.
3. Put in blender. Add milk, cream, salt, and pepper to taste.
4. Puree - if too thick, add more milk.
5. Do not wash the pan. Heat up again and add the bacon.
6. After it starts to crisp, add shrimp and cook until the shrimp are all pink.
7. Grate fresh cheese.
8. Cook Fettuccine in salted, boiling water.
To Plate:
1. Transfer the pasta to a serving bowl.
2. Do not drain first - you want the paste water.
3. Add about 1/4 cup of water to the pasta.
4. Add butternut squash - toss if you like.
5. Top with shrimp and bacon.
6. Add red pepper flakes if you like.
7. Sprinkle with cheese and chopped basil.
Enjoy! Don't forget to send or tag us in your photo of your yummy dinner!
