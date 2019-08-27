Lucy Yang's whips up a sweet and easy banana berry pudding parfait

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lucy Yang shares her delicious dessert recipe for banana, berry pudding parfait... Lucy tested - husband approved!
Ingredients
2/3 Cup Instant Vanilla Pudding
1 and 1/2 Cup cold water
1/4 ounce can Sweetened Condensed Milk
3 Cups Heavy Cream
Banana, strawberries, blueberries and/or Nilla wafers (your choice)
Directions
1. Mix vanilla pudding mix, water and condensed milk for 1 minute
2. Set mixture in fridge at least 4 hours
3. Whip heavy cream in mixer until soft peaks form
4. Gently fold pudding into whipped cream
5. Wash cut and dry fruit of your choice
6. Take cups and layer fruit, pudding and wafers
