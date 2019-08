Lucy Yang's whips up a sweet and easy banana berry pudding parfait

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lucy Yang shares her delicious dessert recipe for banana, berry pudding parfait... Lucy tested - husband approved!2/3 Cup Instant Vanilla Pudding1 and 1/2 Cup cold water1/4 ounce can Sweetened Condensed Milk3 Cups Heavy CreamBanana, strawberries, blueberries and/or Nilla wafers (your choice)1. Mix vanilla pudding mix, water and condensed milk for 1 minute2. Set mixture in fridge at least 4 hours3. Whip heavy cream in mixer until soft peaks form4. Gently fold pudding into whipped cream5. Wash cut and dry fruit of your choice6. Take cups and layer fruit, pudding and wafersFor more of your favorite ABC7NY reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page