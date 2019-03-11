'Meatless Mondays' expanding to NYC schools citywide

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is expanding its "Meatless Mondays" programs to schools across the five boroughs.Mayor de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza made the announcement at PS 130 in Brooklyn on Monday.The city began a "Meatless Mondays" pilot program at 15 schools in Brooklyn in 2017.Now other schools will provide all-vegetarian breakfast and lunches each Monday, beginning in the 2019-2020 school year."Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers' health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We're expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come."----------