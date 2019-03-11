Food & Drink

'Meatless Mondays' expanding to NYC schools citywide

EMBED <>More Videos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is expanding its "Meatless Mondays" programs to schools across the five boroughs.

Mayor de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza made the announcement at PS 130 in Brooklyn on Monday.

The city began a "Meatless Mondays" pilot program at 15 schools in Brooklyn in 2017.

Now other schools will provide all-vegetarian breakfast and lunches each Monday, beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

"Cutting back on meat a little will improve New Yorkers' health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We're expanding Meatless Mondays to all public schools to keep our lunch and planet green for generations to come."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybrooklynbill de blasiorichard carranzaschool lunch
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
United flight from NJ issues emergency after engine trouble
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
2 detained in connection with girl's body found on hiking trail
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Congressmen seek 'doomsday' plan for rail tunnel failure
Show More
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Boeing 737 Max 8 planes grounded after crash, black boxes found
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
More TOP STORIES News