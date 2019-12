Mike Marza's easy, kid-friendly Bar-B-Que turkey pizza

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for big holiday dinners! Often oven-roasted turkey is on the menu. But what do you do when you when your family gets tired of all those leftovers? Bar-B-Que Turkey Pizza!This is an easy and fun way to serve up a twist on the popular Bar-B-Que Chicken pizza. There's room for tweaks based on your taste. The kids can even help!For the best results, I like to use a pizza stone in the oven. Preheat the oven and stone to 400 degrees for about 20 minutes.------------------------------------Pulled oven-roasted turkeyDiced baconShredded Mozzarella CheeseShredded Pepper Jack CheesePizza Crust (flatbread like Naan bread)Favorite Bar-B-Que Sauce1 Sliced Green Pepper1 Sliced Jalapeno pepper1 Sliced onion1. Spread the sauce on the pizza2. Place the turkey and bacon across the crust3. Follow by combining all the ingredients on the pizza4. Place the pizza stone in the oven5. Bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese is sufficiently melted6. Take out and let stand and cool for about 5 minutes------------------------------------Cut into slices and serve!For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!