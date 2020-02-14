Neighborhood Eats: A cultural mash-up of food at Archer and Goat in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to Harlem to experience a cultural mash-up of food.Jenifar Chowdhury and Alex Guzman are both first generation Americans, and at their restaurant Archer and Goat, they pay homage to their roots -- Bangladeshi for Chowdhury, and Ecuadorian and Puerto Rican for Guzman.You may not expect all of those cultures to meld on a plate, but Guzman isn't creating fusion food, he's just taking inspiration from those cuisines.At this restaurant, you can find lamb rogan josh over pasta with an avocado vinaigrette.There's also arepas topped with vindaloo and cotija cheese, and Brussels sprouts that get an addition kick from chimichurri sauce.As for the name of their spot, Archer and Goat is named after Chowdhury and Guzman's horoscope signs.The restaurant is located at 187 Lenox Avenue.-- cauliflower steak, cut about 2-3" thick-- olive oil-- house curry dry rub*-- fresh-squeezed lime juice-- sea salt to taste-- olives marinated in house marinade (olive oil, fenugreek seeds, bay leaves, coriander seeds, thyme)-- shishito peppers (lightly seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper)-- red hot chilis, pickled and sliced-- chili threads (optional)*House Curry Dry Rub:-- 1 tsp granulated garlic-- 1 tbsp turmeric-- 1 tbsp sea salt-- 1 tsp Ground Black Pepper-- 1 tsp Kashmiri Chili powder1. Combine all dry spices for house curry dry rub and mix well.2. Rub cauliflower with enough olive oil to coat both sides.3. Apply dry rub to both sides, covering well.4. Heat olive oil in cast iron skillet.5. Add seasoned cauliflower to the very hot skillet and sear until caramelized and golden brown on both sides.6. After plating, garnish with olives, oil from the house marinade, and fresh squeezed lime juice.7. Finish with a pinch of sea salt, pickled red hot chilies and chili threads.----------