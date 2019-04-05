Neighborhood Eats: A taste of Italy at Senso Unico in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- For this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to Queens for a taste of Italy.
Senso Unico is Italian for "one way," and once you find your way to this spot in Sunnsyide, Laura and Vincenzo Garofalo hope you keep coming back.
She's from Astoria, and he's from Italy -- where they met -- and opening their own restaurant in New York City was their dream.
The recipes stem from his family's traditions of cooking in Avellino, Italy.
Her family is also in the restaurant business, so she runs the front of the house.
There are plenty of handmade pasta options, and the tiramisu is infused with beer.
The menu changes with the seasons, giving locals more reason to stop in.
Recipe for Fusilli Avellinesi:
Ingredients:
--1 cup Fusilli Avellinesi pasta (you can buy your own Fusili)
--1/2 pork sausage link, poached and cut into wedges
--5 cherry tomatoes, halved
--2 TBSP truffle sauce (See below for recipe)
--1 TBSP tomato sauce
--1 basil leaf
--1 TBSP white wine
--1 tsp butter
--1 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
--1 TBSP vegetable stock
--Salt and ground black pepper to taste
To make truffle sauce:
Ingredients:
--1 cup mushrooms, any kind you like
--Salt
--Pepper
--3 pitted black olives
--2 tsps truffle puree (can be bought) or freshly shaved truffles (only a couple of shavings)
Directions for sauce:
--Saute mushrooms in olive oil until moisture evaporates
--Remove from heat, salt and pepper
--Place in mini food processor with olives and truffle puree and mix down.
Directions FOR MAIN DISH
--In a saute pan, heat the extra virgin olive oil
--Add the sausage wedges and halved cherry tomatoes, saute for about 2 minutes
--Simmer with white wine and vegetable stock
--When the liquids have reduced, add the truffle-mushroom sauce and the tomato sauce
--Then add butter, basil leaf, salt and pepper
--Cook the pasta
--Drain the pasta and add it to the sauce. Stir and toss over low heat until well coated.
--Sprinkle with grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Senso Unico is located at 43-04 47th Avenue in Sunnyside. CLICK HERE for more information.
